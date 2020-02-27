|
|
|
LEAK Renée 26.07.1930 - 16.02.2020
Much loved wife to Kenneth,
now together with him again.
Daughter of Peneloby Kent Jolley
and Bert Tabor.
Sister to Amy and Joan.
Renée was born and
lived a full life in Leeds.
Adored mother to Ann Patricia
and Stephen Kenneth,
and treasured mother-in-law
to Robert and Laura.
Passed peacefully at home
in the care of our dear friends
at Amber Lodge, who have done
so much for Renée, our everlasting thanks go to all of you.
Service and Cremation takes place
at Lawnswood Crematorium on
Thursday 5th March at 3.00pm
Smile if you loved Renée and
be kind to others as she was.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 27, 2020