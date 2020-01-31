|
|
|
COOPER
Richard Henry
(Dick)
It is with great sadness that Richard's
family announce his passing on
27th January 2020, at the age of 80 years.
Richard was a teacher at Brigshaw School, Leeds and lived at Lay Garth Fold, Rothwell.
Richard passed away peacefully at
Kitwood House, Ilkley after living with dementia for the past 12 years.
He will be lovingly remembered by his
Wife, Daughters and Grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place at
Skipton Crematorium on
Thursday 13th February at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired, may be given
to Alzheimer's Research UK.
A collection box will be available
at the service. All enquiries to
H Eaton & Sons, Ilkley
Tel: 01943 607 360
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 31, 2020