NICHOLS Richard December 4, suddenly, of Kirkhamgate, aged 54 years, Richard. Beloved husband
of the late Pam, much loved
son of Jean and the late Stan
and dear brother of Eddie.
Service will be held at
St. Michael's Church, East Ardsley at 12.30pm on Wednesday January 8, followed by interment in the churchyard. No flowers please, donations in lieu for Wakefield Hospice may be left at the service. Richard is now resting in the private chapel at Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors, 121, Queen Street, Morley. Tel: 2525374
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 30, 2019