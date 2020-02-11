|
|
|
Conway Rita
(nee Cox) 2nd February peacefully in
St James' Hospital, aged 75 years.
Rita, much loved Mum of Wayne, Craig, Bernadette and Tina and
a much beloved Grandma
and Mother in Law.
Funeral service to take place at
St Bartholomew's Church, Armley on Friday 14th February 2020 at 1.15pm to be followed by private committal at Cottingley Hall Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Acute Respiratory Unit at
St James Hospital, a box will be available at the service.
Refreshments will be served at West Leeds Sports and Social Club, Redshaw Road LS12 all warmly welcome after the service.
Inquiries to A Waite & Son
Funeral Service, Hall Lane, Armley, Leeds 12 -tel 0113 2310432 www.awaite.co.uk
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 11, 2020