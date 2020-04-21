|
MURPHY Rita
(née Cleary) April 14th, 2020, aged 88,
in hospital, following a long
and distressing illness.
Rita, beloved wife of the late
William John Murphy, much
loved sister, auntie, great auntie and dear friend to many.
Private Funeral Service will take
place at Killingbeck Cemetery
prior to interment.
A memorial Mass will be
Celebrated later in the year where family friends and neighbours
will be very welcome
All enquiries to Hughes Funeral
Services, York Road, Leeds 9.
Tel 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Apr. 21, 2020