ARMSTRONG Robert
(Bob) Died at home on
3rd January 2020, aged 75.
Bob is father to Robert, Neil,
Jo-Ann and Jon, grandfather of
Christopher, Rebecca, Joel, Amy,
Connor, Matthew and Nell and
former husband to Ann.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be
held at Rawdon Crematorium on
Friday 17th January 2020 at 3pm,
followed by refreshments at the
Hawkhill Tavern in Guiseley.
Bob's family warmly invite
you to join them in either
or both locations.
Family flowers only please,
but donations to Macmillan
Cancer Support would be
gratefully received.
Enquiries to Full Circle Funerals,
01943 262626.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 11, 2020