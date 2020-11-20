Home

DROUGHT Robert
(Bob) Victor 04/11/2020

Bob passed away peacefully in
St James Hospital, aged 88.

He will be forever loved and missed by his wife Margaret,
also a much loved Dad to
John, the late Stephen,
Robert, Susan and Karen
and a grandad and
great grandad.

A private close family funeral
will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium on the
26th November at 2-20 pm.

Donations in memory of Bob for Wheatfields Hospice can be made.

Enquiries to
Kettleys Funeral Services
Tel:01132503716.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 20, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -