Field Robert Passed away suddenly on
28th February aged 72 years.
Much loved husband of Sue, amazing dad to Jayne and Robert.
Devoted grandpa to Jack,
Annie and Patrick.
Much loved son of Kathleen and cherished brother, uncle and brother-in-law.
The funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday 18th March at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired will be
for Take Heart (L.G.I.).
All enquiries to Wm. Dodgson,
74-76 High Street, Kippax,
Leeds, LS25 7AJ.
Tel 0113 2872277.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 11, 2020