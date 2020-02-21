|
|
|
Grimley Robert Joseph (Bob) On February 13th peacefully
in hospital, aged 88 years.
Devoted husband of the late Greta, dearly loved dad to Robert, Shaun, Nicola and the late Stephen, beloved father-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather, great great grandfather, brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Requiem mass will be held at Christ The King RC Church on Tuesday March 10th at 11:00am followed by burial at Armley Hill Top Cemetery at 12:15pm.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, may be made to
The Royal British Legion and
a collection box will be
available at the service.
Enquiries to Joseph Tate Funeral Directors, Tel: 0113 2638971
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2020