Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Funeral service
Private
Robert Phizackerley Notice
PHIZACKERLEY Robert William May 3rd 2020,
peacefully at home.
Husband of Dorothy,
Father of Helen,
Elizabeth and Stephen.
Father in Law of
John, Damon and Sharon.
Much loved and respected by
friends, family and colleagues.
"Will be sadly missed"
The private family funeral service
will take place at the Chapel of Hughes Funeral Services,
York Road, Leeds 9 on
Tuesday 19th May 2020 at 12.45pm
prior to private cremation at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium,
Elland Road, Leeds 11.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Tel: 0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 13, 2020
