Robyn Deane

Deane Robyn You never said I'm leaving
you never said goodbye.
You were taken from us suddenly
a year ago today,
A million times we've needed you,
a million times we've cried.
If love alone could've saved you,
you never would have died.
In life we loved you dearly,
in death we love you still,
In our hearts we hold a place
that only you can fill.
We all miss you so much and know you're watching down on us.
Sleep well Angel.
Lots of love,
Mum, Grandad, Grandma, Phoebe, Hallie, Jamie, Abbie, Josh, Chris, Alix, Tim, Minnie, Katie, Shannon, Joel, Gail and Cleo x x x x
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 6, 2020
