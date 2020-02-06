|
|
|
STARFORTH Roger Passed away peacefully
in Harrogate hospital on
2nd February 2020 aged 81 years.
Much loved husband of Ann,
dear brother of the late Lesley
and a loved and respected
step-dad and grandad.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Tuesday 18th February at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Cancer Care for which a collection box will be provided.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 6, 2020