Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Starforth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Starforth

Notice Condolences

Roger Starforth Notice
STARFORTH Roger Passed away peacefully
in Harrogate hospital on
2nd February 2020 aged 81 years.
Much loved husband of Ann,
dear brother of the late Lesley
and a loved and respected
step-dad and grandad.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Tuesday 18th February at 11.00 am.

Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Cancer Care for which a collection box will be provided.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -