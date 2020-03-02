Home

Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:15
Lawnswood Crematorium
Resources
ELSNER Rolf (Formerly of Rolf's Restaurant Sherburn in Elmet)
Passed away suddenly at
St. James Hospital on
February 24th, aged 85 years.
Much loved husband of Cathy, loving dad of Pascal, Mark and Suzi and grandad of
Kurtus, Gaby and Tyra.
The funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium, on Monday, March 9th at 10.20am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be given at the service to The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Otley Funeralcare Tel. 01943 462185.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 2, 2020
