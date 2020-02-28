Home

Joseph Tate Funeral Service
375 Tong Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS12 4QG
0113 263 8971
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00
Rawdon Crematorium
Ronald Bell Notice
Bell Ronald On February 21st, peacefully
in hospital, aged 81 years.
Devoted husband of Ada,
much loved dad to Dawn and
the late Scott, loving grandad
to Daniel and Charlotte and
great grandad to Helaina.
The service and cremation will take
place at Rawdon Crematorium on
Wednesday March 4th at 11.00am.
Friends please accept this
intimation.
Family flowers only, but donations
if desired, would be appreciated
for the British Heart Foundation
and a collection box will be
available at the service
Enquiries to J. Tate Funeral
Directors, Tel: 0113 2638971
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2020
