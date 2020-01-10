|
|
|
GREEN Ronald Unexpectedly passed away on December 25th 2019, aged 89 years. Loving husband of the late Iris Green (nee Gledhill). Much loved dad of Neville and Andrew, father in law of Marguerite and Louise, dear granddad to Gemma and Lynsey and their partners Neil and Lee and a great granddad to Eva and Isla.
The funeral service will take place
at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday January 20th at 13:40pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The British Heart Foundation, a box for this purpose will be provided at the service.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020