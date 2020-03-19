Home

HARVEY RONNIE Peacefully in hospital on
Monday 9th March 2020,
aged 75 years.
Dearly loved husband of Freada, loving dad of Mark, Leigh and Neal, father-in-law, brother
and devoted grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Wednesday 25th March at 12:20pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Macmillan Cancer Support
may be given at the service.
All enquiries to
G.E. Hartley & Son,
Garforth
Tel. 0113 2862980
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 19, 2020
