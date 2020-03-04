|
|
|
CAROLAN Rose Bridget
née Kelly Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Rose R.I.P.
who passed away peacefully at
St James' Hospital on February 25th 2020 aged 70 years.
Beloved wife of Patrick and much loved mam of Elizabeth, Joanne and Patrick.
A loving mother in law and devoted granny of Patrick, Siobhán, Grace, Daisy and Ruairí and a dear sister, sister in law and auntie.
Rose will be received into the church of The Immaculate Heart of Mary on Wednesday March 11th at 7pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday March 12th at 11am prior to interment at Killingbeck Cemetery, York Road, Leeds 14.
Family flowers only please, donations for St James' Hospital Oncology Department would be appreciated in memory of Rose and for which purpose a plate will be provided.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 9,
Tel 248 0953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 4, 2020