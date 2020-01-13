Home

SNOWDEN Rose Passed away peacefully, at Sunnyside Nursing Home, Leeds, on the 8th January, aged 84. Beloved daughter, sister, auntie and friend. Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 29th January at 1pm, St Michaels Church, Headingley, LS6 3AW, followed by burial at Lawnswood Cemetery at 2pm.
Family flowers only, all donations in lieu to Wheatfields Hospice.
All enquiries to Co-Operative Funeralcare. Headingley
Tel:0113 2242443.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 13, 2020
