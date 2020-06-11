|
SHEPHERD Rosemary On 4th June, peacefully at
Craven Nursing Home, Skipton, Rosemary aged 96 years of Silsden, formerly Hunslet, Leeds.
Much loved wife of the late Jack, the best ever mum to Rosalind,
the most fantastic grandma
to Stefanie and Mollie, a loved
and trusted mother in law and grandmother in law to David
and Loren.
There is a space now that can never be filled.
Due to the current situation,
a private funeral service will
take place.
To leave a message of
condolence online please
visit our obituaries page at www.jacksonsfuneral
services.co.uk
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 11, 2020