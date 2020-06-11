Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Shepherd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Shepherd

Notice Condolences

Rosemary Shepherd Notice
SHEPHERD Rosemary On 4th June, peacefully at
Craven Nursing Home, Skipton, Rosemary aged 96 years of Silsden, formerly Hunslet, Leeds.
Much loved wife of the late Jack, the best ever mum to Rosalind,
the most fantastic grandma
to Stefanie and Mollie, a loved
and trusted mother in law and grandmother in law to David
and Loren.
There is a space now that can never be filled.
Due to the current situation,
a private funeral service will
take place.
To leave a message of
condolence online please
visit our obituaries page at www.jacksonsfuneral
services.co.uk
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -