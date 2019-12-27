|
WARD ROSEMARY Passed away peacefully in Corinthian House Care Home on 20th December 2019,
aged 79 years.
Rosemary, a loving Mother to Liz, John, Colvin and Carol.
Also a loved Gran,
Nanna and Sister.
Funeral service will take place at Holy Family Church, Armley
on Friday 3rd January 2020 at 10.00am. to be followed by burial at Armley Hill Top Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Dementia UK, a box will be available at the service.
Refreshments will be served at Denison Hall Club, Armley LS12, all warmly welcome after the service.
Inquiries to A Waite & Son
Funeral Service, Hall Lane,
Armley, Leeds 12 tel 0113 2310432 www.awaite.co.uk
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 27, 2019