Roy Cromack

Roy Cromack Notice
Cromack Roy Of Wetherby, formerly of Beeston, Leeds, passed away peacefully on 29th February 2020,
aged 89 years.
A devoted husband of Marguerite (Rita) and much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Formerly of Forgrove Machinery Company and Coach at
Yorkshire Amateur A.F.C.
Roy's family would like to invite
all who knew him to join them for the funeral service at
Wetherby Methodist Church on
Wednesday 25th March at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
Parkinson's UK and The British Heart Foundation, a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries please to
J. Wilson & Sons,
Funeral Directors, Boston Spa,
01937 842574
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 14, 2020
