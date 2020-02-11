|
Horner Russell Harvey On Wednesday 29th January 2020, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, aged 53 years.
The beloved husband of Adele, much loved dad of Lois and Ellis and a dearly loved son,
brother, uncle and friend.
The Funeral Service and Committal will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium Chapel, on Wednesday 19th February at 11.00am prior to cremation.
Donations in lieu of flowers would be appreciated in memory of Russell to Mesothelioma UK.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
137 Easterly Road,
Oakwood, Leeds LS8 2RY.
Tel: 0113 2482899.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 11, 2020