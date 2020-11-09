Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Horsforth
104 New Road Side
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18 4QB
0113 258 6921
Resources
More Obituaries for Sabina Power
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sabina Power

Notice Condolences

Sabina Power Notice
POWER Sabina (Bina) Sadly passed away on
26th October 2020,
aged 91 years.

Beloved wife of the late -
James (Ginger) Power

Greatly loved and missed by
her sisters, Ann and Mary,
her sons Billy, Tony, Jimmy and Mick;
daughters-in-law Christine and Ursula; Grandchildren
Liam, Tom, their partners,
Cat and Kirsty, Joe and Aidan;
Great Grandchildren Izzy and
Olly and friends and neighbours.

The funeral service will take place
at The Assumption of our Lady,
Spen Lane, Leeds on Monday
16th November at 1.15pm followed
by Burial at Otley Cemetery.
Due to covid restrictions
invited family and close
friends may only attend.
Family flowers only by request,
however donations may be
made in memory of Bina to
The International Glaucoma Association https://glaucoma.uk with grateful thanks.

For further details please contact
Co-op Funeralcare, Horsforth
Tel: 0113 2586921
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -