|
|
|
POWER Sabina (Bina) Sadly passed away on
26th October 2020,
aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late -
James (Ginger) Power
Greatly loved and missed by
her sisters, Ann and Mary,
her sons Billy, Tony, Jimmy and Mick;
daughters-in-law Christine and Ursula; Grandchildren
Liam, Tom, their partners,
Cat and Kirsty, Joe and Aidan;
Great Grandchildren Izzy and
Olly and friends and neighbours.
The funeral service will take place
at The Assumption of our Lady,
Spen Lane, Leeds on Monday
16th November at 1.15pm followed
by Burial at Otley Cemetery.
Due to covid restrictions
invited family and close
friends may only attend.
Family flowers only by request,
however donations may be
made in memory of Bina to
The International Glaucoma Association https://glaucoma.uk with grateful thanks.
For further details please contact
Co-op Funeralcare, Horsforth
Tel: 0113 2586921
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 9, 2020