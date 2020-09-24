|
|
|
McINNES
Samantha Jane Please pray for the repose of the soul of Sam who passed away peacefully in Rockhaven Nursing Home on 14th September,
aged 51 years.
Beloved daughter of
Vitas and Keith and loving sister
of Alexis and Melissa.
Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Due to current circumstances, a private service will take place at SS. Peter & Pauls Roman Catholic Church.
The family would like to thank the staff at Rockhaven for the dedicated care and attention shown to Sam and donations in Sam's memory may be made to Rockhaven.
No flowers please by request.
Any enquiries to
Denison's Funeral Service,Guiseley. Tel: 01943 872619
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 24, 2020