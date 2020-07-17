|
|
|
WEILDING Sandra Passed away peacefully in hospital on 3rd July.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Alan and a loving mum of Alyson, Joanne and Megan. Also a much loved gran of Nicola, Rebecca, Cally, Lauren, Richard and Lewis and great gran of Lily, Sophie, Stanley and Jackson.
Sandra will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A private family service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium.
No flowers by request please.
Donations in lieu may be given to Bexley Wing, Leukaemia Ward, and sent c/o Slater's of Horsforth,
Oakford House, 291 Low Lane, Horsforth, LS18 5NU.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 17, 2020