HAINSWORTH Sarah
(née Clark) Passed away peacefully at
St. Gemma's Hospice on
17th January 2020, aged 44 years, after a short illness bravely borne.
Much loved wife of Mark,
loving mum of Connor, treasured daughter of Dave and Anne,
beloved grandma of Max and Alfie, also a dear sister, sister-in-law, niece and friend to many.
"Taken far too soon."
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday
5th February at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in lieu can be given to St. Gemma's Hospice,
for which purpose a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 9.
Tel: 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 30, 2020
