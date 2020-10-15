|
|
|
KHULLAR Sat Parkash Passed away peacefully on
4th October 2020 aged 88 years.
Dearly loved Husband of Sita.
Dear Father to Ann, Angela,
Bobby and Anu and Grandfather
to Nicky, Monicka, Megan, Sarah,
Daniel, Ben and Tom.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Due to current restrictions
a private service will take place
at Hughes Funeral Services Chapel
on Thursday 22nd October 2020
followed by cremation at Rawdon
Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, LS9 9NT.
Tel 0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 15, 2020