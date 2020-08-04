|
|
|
Beresford Shaun Patrick It is with deepest sorrow that after
a courageous battle against cancer, Shaun passed away at the
Northern General Hospital, Sheffield, with his loving family around him, aged 56 years.
The much loved son of Hazel and the late John, a dear brother of Neil, Susan, Paul, Ian and Stephen and a much loved uncle and a good friend to many, who will be greatly missed.
Due to the current situation,
a private family funeral will take place at Barnsley Crematorium on Monday 10th August at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations for Macmillan Nurses would be greatly appreciated
and a plate will be available after
the service or may be
forwarded directly.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service, tel 01422 327382
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 4, 2020