Hughes Funeral Services
152 Green Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS15 7DS
0113 232 6900
Resources
Sheila Crossland

Sheila Crossland Notice
Crossland Sheila Maria Please pray for the repose
of the soul.
R.I.P
Passed away peacefully at
St James Hospital on 21st October, 2020.

Dearly loved wife of
the late George.

A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Theresa's Church on Monday 16th November at 1.30 p.m. followed by the interment at Killingbeck Cemetery.
If desired, donations to
Martin House Children's Hospice.

All enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
152 Green Lane, Crossgates, Leeds 15.
Tel 0113 232 6900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 12, 2020
