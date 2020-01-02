|
|
|
DRIVER Sheila Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Sheila Driver (née O'Connor) who died on
21st December.
Fortified by the rights of the Church and the love of her children.
Loving wife of the late Gordon Draycott Driver, Mother of Stephen, Kevan, Julie and Alexandra. A dear Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Requiem Mass: Noon, 6th January at SS Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Yeadon, followed by interment at Yeadon Cemetery.
Wake in the home place from
11am Sunday 5th January.
Family flowers only: Donations to Little Sister's of the Poor,
Mount St. Joseph's, Headingley
A Friend and Neighbour to All.
REQUIESCAT IN PACE.
All enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road,
Leeds 9, Tel: 0113 248 0953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 2, 2020