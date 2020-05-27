|
Harrison Sheila In loving memory of
Sheila Harrison who sadly passed away on 7th May 2020 in
Leeds General Infirmary.
Beloved partner of the late
Jimmy Pitchforth, dear mother of Andrew, much loved grandma, great grandma and friend.
She will be missed by many.
Due to the current restrictions a private funeral service will be held.
Donations in Sheila's memory may be made to St Gemma's Hospice.
All enquiries please contact:
Wm. Dodgson & Son Funeral Services, Lupton Avenue,
Leeds, LS9 6EQ
Tel: 0113 2645587
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 27, 2020