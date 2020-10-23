|
KEEFE Sheila Passed away peacefully in St. Gemma's Hospice on
14th October, aged 73 years.
Dearly loved Mother of Andy
and a loved and respected
Mother-in-Law of Iben. Dearest Grandmother of Elliott, Felix and Vigga. Loving Sister of Cathy,
John, Thomas and their families.
May she rest in peace after bravely suffering for the last 12 months.
"Already missing you so much"
Grateful thanks to St. Gemma's Hospice for their tender care of Sheila.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at The Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Harrogate Road, Leeds 17 on Friday 30th October at 11.15am prior to cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions, the funeral will be family only.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Sheila can be given to St. Gemma's Hospice c/o Hughes Funeral Services,
3/4 Hollin Park Parade, Oakwood, Leeds, LS8 3AS, Tel: 0113 2499338.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 23, 2020