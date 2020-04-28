|
|
|
McDERMOTT
Sheila Barbara
(née Oliver) Passed away peacefully
on 17th April 2020 after several months in hospitals, aged 81 years.
A dearly loved wife of Colin, mother of Andrew and Timothy, beloved grandma of Beth, Holly, Keiran, Simon, Louis, Ev, Ruby and Oliver, great grandma of Amber, Sebastian and Woody.
Remembered with such love and missed more than words can tell.
Private family cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium Thursday 30th April at 3.00pm.
Now at rest with the Lord
John 11.25
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Apr. 28, 2020