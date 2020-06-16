|
|
|
PALMER Sheila Mary
(née Clough) Passed away on 4th June at St James's Hospital aged 87 years fighting the cruel disease dementia to the end,
with her heartbroken husband
by her side.
Will love you forever.
May I request that on
Friday 19th June at 11:50am
you pause for a moment of reflection and remember
the Sheila you once knew.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Sheila can be made
to Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Whitkirk, 0113 3909711.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 16, 2020