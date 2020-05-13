Home

Joseph Sheard Ltd
8 Nettleton Road
Mirfield, West Yorkshire WF14 9AA
01924 492219
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Committal
Private
To be announced at a later date
BASTOW SHIRLEY On 24th April 2020
peacefully at home, Shirley
aged 84 years, of Mirfield.
Beloved Wife of the late Terry,
devoted Mum of the late Carol,
cherished Grandma
of Leon and Jamie,
also a much loved Great-Grandma
and a dear friend to many.
Given the current circumstances
there will be a private committal
with a memorial service to
be arranged at a later date.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
Joseph Sheard Funeral Home.
Tel; 01924 492219
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 13, 2020
