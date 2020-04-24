|
|
|
Ingleson Shirley Nina With much sadness,
Shirley fell asleep on
Saturday 18th April 2020, aged 78.
A deeply loved and cherished Mum of William, Charles, Simon, Christopher and Richard.
A much loved sister of Dennis, Robin, Tommy and Lesley.
A devoted nana and great-nana. Due to circumstances, a service for Shirley for immediate family only will take place on
12th May at 11am at St. Marys.
A celebration for Shirley will take place for everyone in better times.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Apr. 24, 2020