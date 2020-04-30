|
|
|
Silburn (nee Doyle)
Shirley On 2 April 2020, Shirley
passed away peacefully at
New Line Residential Home,
aged 94 years.
Loving wife to the late Frederick, much loved Mam to Ron, Royston, Michael, Glynis, Richard
and Robert, much loved
Nanna and Great Nanna.
Due to circumstances a
private burial will be held
at Lawnswood Cemetery
on Thursday 7 May.
Any enquiries please contact
Coop Funeral Care,
Longfield House, Bradford.
Tel 01274 572778
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Apr. 30, 2020