Shirley Simpson

SIMPSON SHIRLEY (Nee Thackray)
Died 5th January 1996.

To me, fair friend,
you never can be old.
For as you were when first
your eye I eyed,
such seems your beauty still.
Many winters cold,
have from the forests
shook many Summer's pride.
Many beauteous Spring's
to yellow Autumn turned.
In process of the seasons I have seen, many April's perfumes in hot June's burned, since first I saw you fresh, which yet are green.
My love always, Gerald.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 4, 2020
