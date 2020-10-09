Home

Simon Titterington

Simon Titterington Notice
TITTERINGTON Simon John
known as Si Passed away at home
unexpectedly on 19th September
aged 54 years.
Si was a brother to Sal and Jo,
Brother-in-law to Dave,
Uncle to the late - Siân
who all adored him dearly.
Funeral service followed by cremation will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Thursday 15th October at 10.10am.
Due to restriction only immediate family and friends may attend, further details please contact Coop Funeralcare - Horsforth
Tel: 0113 2586921
Donations may be made in memory
of Si to The Alzheimer's Society and British Heart Foundation.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 9, 2020
