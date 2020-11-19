|
FITZSIMMONS STAN Please pray for the repose of the soul of Stan.
RIP.
Stan passed away in
St. James' Hospital on
14th November, aged 83 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Pat, devoted dad of Clare and Gemma, much loved father-in-law of Mark and Jamie and an adored
grand-dad of Joseph and Jude.
Also a dear brother of Gerard.
Stan touched so many lives in his lifetime and his passing
leaves a great void.
He will be deeply missed by all his family, friends and all those who knew and loved him.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated privately due to the current restrictions.
Enquiries to Fisher Funerals,
tel: 0113 268 6069.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 19, 2020