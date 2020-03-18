|
BARKER Stanley On 14th March 2020 peacefully in Colwyn Bay Community Hospital
aged 88 years.
Husband of the late Alice and step father to Alan Heseldin and his wife Andrea. A treasured grandad
and great grandad and a
dear uncle to Susan and Graham. Stanley will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Private family funeral service but donations kindly accepted for the Alzheimer's Society and
Marie Curie Nurses.
All enquiries to Tongs Funeralcare, 56, Brighton Road, Rhyl.
Tel 01745 334684.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 18, 2020