|
|
|
QUIRK Stanley Joseph Suddenly at home on
2nd January 2020.
Aged 89 years.
Loving husband to the late Brenda, devoted father,
father-in-law, grandad
and great grandad.
He will be fondly remembered
and sadly missed by all
family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place at 11.30am on 29th January
at St. Paul's Church, King Lane, followed by Cremation Service at Lawnswood Crematorium.
Rest in Peace.
All enquiries please contact:
Wm Dodgson & Son
384 Harrogate Road
Moortown
Leeds, LS17 6PY.
Tel: 0113 2681603
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 24, 2020