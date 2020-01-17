Home

POWERED BY

Services
G E Hartley & Son Ltd (Garforth, Leeds)
62a Main Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS25 1AA
0113 286 2980
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Richardson

Notice Condolences

Stanley Richardson Notice
Richardson Stanley
"Stan" Of Lindsay Road, Garforth.
Passed away peacefully on
10th January 2020, aged 85 years.
Much loved husband of Pat,
loving dad of Nigel and Andrew
and a dear grandfather.
The funeral service will take place at Garforth Methodist Church on
Friday 31st January at 11am
followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for church funds can be
given at the service.
Enquiries to
G.E. Hartley & Son, Garforth.
tel. 0113 286 2980.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -