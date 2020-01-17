|
|
|
Richardson Stanley
"Stan" Of Lindsay Road, Garforth.
Passed away peacefully on
10th January 2020, aged 85 years.
Much loved husband of Pat,
loving dad of Nigel and Andrew
and a dear grandfather.
The funeral service will take place at Garforth Methodist Church on
Friday 31st January at 11am
followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for church funds can be
given at the service.
Enquiries to
G.E. Hartley & Son, Garforth.
tel. 0113 286 2980.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 17, 2020