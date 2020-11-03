|
Richardson Stanley 25th October 2020,
peacefully at Primrose Court, Guiseley, aged 96 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the late Jean, much loved Dad of Gill, father-in-law of Howard, loving Grandad of Katie, Lucy, Kieran and Tom and Great Grandad of
Theo, Pearl and Margot.
Service and Cremation will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on 12th November at 10.10am.
Donations if desired to
Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Enquiries to Kettleys Funeral Service Tel: 01132503716
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 3, 2020