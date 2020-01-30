Home

Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Stella Mullins Notice
Mullins Stella Passed away peacefully on the 20th January 2020, aged 92 years. Loving sister to the late John
and dear friend to many.
Requiem Mass will take place at
St. Patrick's RC Church, Leeds 9
on Friday 7th February at 10am, followed by burial at
Killingbeck Cemetery.
Family flowers only please
but, if desired, donations
will be forwarded to
St. Gemma's Hospice.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
All enquiries Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road, Leeds 9, Tel. 01132 480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 30, 2020
