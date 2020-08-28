Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Carroll

Notice Condolences

Stephen Carroll Notice
CARROLL Stephen In loving memory of
Stephen Carroll who passed away in Pinderfields Hospital on
19th August, aged 65 years.

Dearly beloved husband of Janet, loving father of James and Craig, father in law of Natalie, grandad of Grace and Callum and a
much loved brother.
Stephen will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

A Private Celebration of
Life Service will take
place on 3rd September.
Donations are appreciated to support the work of The Burns Unit and the ICU at Pinderfields Hospital and may be sent c/o Fisher Funerals, 4 Regent Street, Leeds, LS7 4PE.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -