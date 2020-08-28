|
|
|
CARROLL Stephen In loving memory of
Stephen Carroll who passed away in Pinderfields Hospital on
19th August, aged 65 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Janet, loving father of James and Craig, father in law of Natalie, grandad of Grace and Callum and a
much loved brother.
Stephen will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
A Private Celebration of
Life Service will take
place on 3rd September.
Donations are appreciated to support the work of The Burns Unit and the ICU at Pinderfields Hospital and may be sent c/o Fisher Funerals, 4 Regent Street, Leeds, LS7 4PE.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 28, 2020