|
|
|
ROWSE Stephen Stephen, aged 61 years,
passed peacefully on the
1st November 2020,
surrounded by his loved ones.
Stephen was a father to two daughters Rachel and Helen,
a son to Terry and the late Janice and a brother to Gary and Lynn.
He was loved by all who knew him, a top bloke and a
legendary cricketer.
He will be very sadly missed.
Funeral service and
cremation to take place on
Thursday 12th November 2020
at 1.30pm at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium.
Enquiries to The Coop Funeralcare, Morley,
tel;- 0113 2522503.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 5, 2020