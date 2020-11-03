Home

SMITH Steven On 25th October 2020,
peacefully at home, Gomersal,
aged 78 years, Steven,
beloved husband of Pauline,
dearly loved dad of
Richard and Gillian,
very dear father-in-law of
Andrea and Kevin,
much loved grandad of
Matthew, Josh, Brad and Gabby
and proud great grandad of
Coby, Ryleigh and Teddy.

Due to the current guidelines
a funeral service by invitation only
will be held at Cottingley
Crematorium, Leeds
on Tuesday 10th November 2020
at 2.20pm.

Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be made
online or sent to
George Brooke Ltd,
Funeral Directors, for the benefit
of Marie Curie Cancer Care.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 3, 2020
