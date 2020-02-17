Home

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Stuart Linley

Stuart Linley Notice
Linley Stuart Grant Passed away peacefully at the Leeds General Infirmary on the 1st February 2020
surrounded by his family.

Loving son of Malcolm and Joyce.

Funeral service and cremation to take place on Monday 24th February 2020 at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 1.40pm.

Donations in memory of Stuart,
if desired are to the Leeds General Infirmary where there will be a plate provided for this purpose at the service.

Enquiries to
The Coop Funeralcare, Morley,
Tel;- 0113 2522503.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 17, 2020
