MARSH Stuart George October 19th , Peacefully in
St James' Hospital, Leeds,
aged 70 years.
Much loved son of the late
Norman and Doris. A dear brother, uncle and great uncle.
He will be deeply missed.
A Service will take place on Tuesday November 3rd
at Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds, LS9 9LN
at 2.00pm followed
by a private cremation.
Donations appreciated for
St Gemma's Hospice, Leeds and can be sent to the above address. Enquiries Tel (0113) 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 27, 2020
